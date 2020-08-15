UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roglic Survives Criterium Carnage As Kamna Seals Solo Win

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 11:07 PM

Roglic survives Criterium carnage as Kamna seals solo win

Germany's Lennard Kamna of Bora-hansgrohe soared to a solo victory on the Criterium du Dauphine on Saturday as Primoz Roglic survived a nasty fall to hold on to the overall lead

Megve, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany's Lennard Kamna of Bora-hansgrohe soared to a solo victory on the Criterium du Dauphine on Saturday as Primoz Roglic survived a nasty fall to hold on to the overall lead.

Roglic arrived at the Megeve summit finish-line three minutes adrift of the winner in the main pack with the surviving overall contenders all taking the same time.

But the Slovenian former ski jumper was badly grazed after a fall and he lost a key teammate as Jumbo-Visma's Steven Kruijswijk pulled out early on.

The Dutchman was third in last season's Tour de France and suffered a dislocated shoulder here, appearing disconsolate at the roadside two weeks ahead of the Grande Boucle.

In the same downhill crash Bora lost three men including Emanuel Buchmann, who came fourth on the 2019 Tour.

The day started with raised eyebrows as British team Ineos general and reigning Tour de France champion Egan Bernal pulled out of the race with a bad back.

"This is my first pro win, so I want to keep something of it for myself," said the 23-year-old Kamna, who dropped everyone in a powerful escape group including Julian Alaphilippe and Michal Kwiatkowski.

There were around 40km of climbs on this run through southeastern France's Haute-Savoie region, known for its mountains, lakes and Evian mineral water, and which culminated with a view of Mont Blanc at the finish line.

Related Topics

Water France Same Lead 2019 All Race

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz says cheap electricity govt’s top p ..

32 minutes ago

CPEC Authority launches Internship Programme

43 minutes ago

M.S. Dhoni announces retirement from international ..

55 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent aid supplies for ..

1 hour ago

Hamilton warns 'job not done yet' despite Spanish ..

3 minutes ago

Halep through to Prague Open final against Mertens ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.