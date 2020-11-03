Roglic Wins 13th Vuelta Stage, Regains Overall Lead
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:43 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Slovenian Primoz Roglic claimed victory in the Vuelta a Espana time trial on Tuesday to regain the lead in the overall classification.
Roglic took back the red jersey from Ecuador's Richard Carapaz while Britain's Hugh Carthy sits third ahead of the race's climax on Sunday.