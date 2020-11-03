Roglic wins 13th Vuelta stage, regains overall lead

Slovenian Primoz Roglic claimed victory in the Vuelta a Espana time trial on Tuesday to regain the lead in the overall classification

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :

Roglic took back the red jersey from Ecuador's Richard Carapaz while Britain's Hugh Carthy sits third ahead of the race's climax on Sunday.