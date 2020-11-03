UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roglic Wins 13th Vuelta Stage, Regains Overall Lead

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:43 PM

Roglic wins 13th Vuelta stage, regains overall lead

Slovenian Primoz Roglic claimed victory in the Vuelta a Espana time trial on Tuesday to regain the lead in the overall classification

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Slovenian Primoz Roglic claimed victory in the Vuelta a Espana time trial on Tuesday to regain the lead in the overall classification.

Roglic took back the red jersey from Ecuador's Richard Carapaz while Britain's Hugh Carthy sits third ahead of the race's climax on Sunday.

Related Topics

Lead Ecuador Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University ..

2 minutes ago

NGOs working in social sector, arms of Govt: Gover ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner chairs meeting to control spread of n ..

2 minutes ago

Archery federation expresses confidence in its Pre ..

2 minutes ago

AC fines shopkeepers over violation of control pri ..

9 minutes ago

ESA Signs First Three Contracts on Commercial Spac ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.