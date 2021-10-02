Roglic Wins Giro Dell'Emilia
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 08:39 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Slovenian Pimoz Roglic won his second Giro dell'Emilia on Saturday, following his 2019 victory, as he edged out Portuguese rider Joao Almeida at the end of the 195-kilometre one-day race.
The three-time Tour of Spain winner was the strongest rider in the five-man group that battled for victory on the fifth and final ascent of the San Luca climb in Bologna.
Almeida, who benefited from the work of his Belgian Deceuninck-Quick Step teammate Remco Evenepoel, battled almost to the end but had to give up a few seconds from the line as Roglic of Jumbo powered to victory.
Canadian Michael Woods of Israel Startup Nation finished third with Briton Adam Yates of Ineos fourth.