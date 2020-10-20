UrduPoint.com
Roglic Wins Vuelta A Espana Opening Stage

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:54 PM

Roglic wins Vuelta a Espana opening stage

Defending champion Primoz Roglic won stage one of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday after outsprinting an elite group that had survived the steep final 5km climb to Alto de Arrate

Arrate, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Defending champion Primoz Roglic won stage one of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday after outsprinting an elite group that had survived the steep final 5km climb to Alto de Arrate.

Ineos Grenadiers had set the pace up most of the climb and their leader Richard Carapaz was second, while Irishman Dan Martin of Israel Start-Up Nation finished third.

The Vuelta set off almost two months late from Irun with few fans in attendance for a 173km rolling run through the Basque Country.

