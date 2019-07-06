Rohail and Basit bat Pakistan U19 to victory in sixth 50-over match

Rohail and Basit scores 74 and 73, respectively as Pakistan U19 beat South Africa U19 in sixth match by 60 runs

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019) Another captain’s innings from Rohail Nazir and half century from opener Basit Ali helped Pakistan U19 beat South Africa U19 by 60 runs in the sixth 50-over match to take 6-0 lead at the Chatsworth Cricket Oval in Durban on Friday.

Abbas Afridi, Amir Ali, Mohammad Amir and Shiraz Khan took two wickets a piece for 30, 47, 51 and 32, respectively, as the hosts were bowled out for 222 in 46 overs. Johathan Bird top-scored with 106-ball 112 and hit 10 fours and four sixes.

Ruan Terblanche (45) and Levert Manje (30) were the other notable run-getters.

Earlier, after electing to bat, the tourists were dismissed for 282 in 50 overs. Rohail Nazir top-scored with a 94-ball 74 laced with eight fours and a six. Opener Basit Ali contributed with 73 runs off 96 balls that included seven boundaries and a six.

The two batsmen added 146 runs for the second wicket which turned out to be a match winning partnership. Irfan Niazi also contributed with a quick fire 46 off 26 balls that included five fours and two sixes.

For the home side, Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the bowler with four wickets for 26 runs.

The seventh and final match of the series will be played on 7 July at the same venue.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan U19 282 all out, 50 overs (Rohail Nazir 74, Basit Ali 73, Irfan Niazi 46; Gerald Coetzee 4-26)

South Africa U19 222 all out, 46 overs (Johathan Bird 112, Ruan Terblanche 45, Levert Manje 30; Abbas Afridi 2-30, Amir Ali 2-47, Mohammad Amir 2-51 and Shiraz Khan 2-32)

Player of the match: Rohail Nazir