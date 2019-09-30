Rohail, Hammad hit half centuries for Northern

Rohail Nazir and Hammad Azam scored half-centuries as Northern reached 271 for the loss of nine wickets on the second day of their first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Sindh at the KRL Stadium on Sunday

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019) Rohail Nazir and Hammad Azam scored half-centuries as Northern reached 271 for the loss of nine wickets on the second day of their first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Sindh at the KRL Stadium on Sunday.

Only 40 overs were possible on Saturday and it was another curtailed day on Sunday. Play had to be stopped after just one over in the first session because of wet outfield. The proceedings then resumed at around 12:40pm and only 61.4 overs were bowled.

Northern began the day at their overnight score of 86-3 in the first innings. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Sindh bowlers bowling tidy spells.

Besides wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir and all-rounder Hammad Azam, no other batsmen put up a fight.

Resuming at his overnight score of 17, Pakistan U19 captain Rohail went on to make 67.

This was the second half century of his young first-class career. The right-handed batsman hit 12 boundaries and faced 120 balls.

Rohail also stitched a fifth-wicket partnership of 57 runs with Umer Waheed (35).

Hammad cracked five fours and two sixes in his 117-ball 58, which was the right-handed all-rounder’s 19th half century at this level.

At the close of the second day’s play, Nauman Ali was batting on 21 not out while Haris Rauf was yet to open his account.

Left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti was the pick of Sindh bowlers, taking three wickets for 51 runs in 24.4 overs. Pace bowlers Sohail Khan and Tabish Khan claimed two scalps each for 60 and 70 runs, respectively.

Scores in brief:

Northern 271-9, 101.4 overs (Rohail Nazir 67, Hammad Azam 58, Umer Waheed 35, Haider Ali 26; Kashif Bhatti 3-51, Sohail Khan 2-60, Tabish Khan 2-70).