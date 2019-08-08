UrduPoint.com
Rohail To Lead Pakistan In U19 Asia Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:23 AM

Rohail to lead Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup

Wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir would lead Pakistan team in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from September 5 to 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ):Wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir would lead Pakistan team in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from September 5 to 14.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday named a 15-member line-up for the Asia Cup with Haider Ali to be Rohail's deputy. Pakistan would enter the tournament at the back of a remarkable run 10 wins in last 12 matches after defeating Sri Lanka (3-2) and South Africa (7-0) in their backyards, said a press release issued here.

Considering the conditions in Sri Lanka, the junior selection committee, under the chairmanship of Saleem Jaffar, had made two changes in the side that toured South Africa.

Shiraz Khan, right-arm fast-bowler, and Saim Ayub, left-handed top-order batsman, had been replaced by opening batsman Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Abu Huraira, a right-arm off-spinner from Dera Murad Jamali.

Chairman, Junior Selection Committee Saleem Jaffar said the thought process behind this selection focuses on the preparation of players for the next year's junior world cup and the desired grooming required for becoming a part of Pakistan's senior side in the future.

"Victories in Sri Lanka and South Africa have uplifted the confidence of our boys. Their fitness level and morale is high and, this makes us confident of success in the Asia Cup," he said.

Besides Pakistan other seven teams participating in the tournament include hosts Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Nepal and Kuwait.

The 15 selected players comprise Rohail Nazir (Islamabad) (captain, wicketkeeper), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi) (vice-captain), Aamir Ali (Larkana), Abu Huraira (DM Jamali), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Quetta), Akhtar Shah (Quetta), Fahad Munir (Lahore), Mohammad Aamir (Peshawar), Mohammad Abbas Afridi (Fata), Mohammad Basit Ali (Multan), Mohammad Haris (Peshawar), Mohammad Irfan Khan (Faisalabad), Mohammad Wasim JR (Fata), Naseem Shah (Lahore) and Qasim Akram (Lahore).

Reserves include Jahanzaib Sultan (Karachi), Saim Ayub (Karachi), Syed Raza ul Hasan (Hyderabad), Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi) and Zaman Khan (AJK).

