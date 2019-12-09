Rohan Dennis seals 'dream move' to Team Ineos

World individual time trail champion Rohan Dennis has signed a two-year deal with Team Ineos, the British cycling outfit announced on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :World individual time trail champion Rohan Dennis has signed a two-year deal with Team Ineos, the British cycling outfit announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old Australian, who split with Bahrain-Merida this season, retained his title at the Road World Championships in Yorkshire, northern England, in September.

Days after that victory, Bahrain-Merida announced they had terminated their contract with the rider earlier in the month.

The Australian had a public falling out with his team when he abandoned the Tour de France during stage 12, reportedly in a dispute over equipment.

He did not race again until the World Championships, when he rode a blacked-out bike.

Dennis said signing for Ineos, formerly known as Team Sky, had been "a dream of mine since turning professional".

"Watching on from afar, I've always been a huge fan of the team, ever since the early years," he said.

"It's always been a goal of mine to ride for this team, so to finally fulfil that dream is a brilliant feeling and a huge honour."