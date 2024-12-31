Rohan Noori Clinches Double Titles At GCC Open Tennis Championships
Muhammad Rameez Published December 31, 2024 | 06:43 PM
The Gun and Country Club (GCC) Open Tennis Championships came to an end on Tuesday with Rohan Noori emerging as the champion in both the Men's Singles and Boys' Singles events
In the Men's Singles final, Rohan Noori defeated Adil Farooq from Islamabad Police in an exciting match, securing the title with a score of 8-5.
Noori's double triumph was sealed when he won the Boys' Singles final, beating Mahd Mehmood with a score of 8-4.
In the Ladies' Singles event, Shiza Sajjid took the title by defeating her younger sister, Lala Rukh in a thrilling final with a score of 8-6.
The three-day tournament featured over sixty players competing in various events. The finals were attended by distinguished guests, including Nadeem Irshad Kiyani, Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination, who distributed prizes and certificates among the winners and runners-up.
Other notable attendees included Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Chairman Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA), Col Tufail Iqbal Din Zia, Secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation, Tufail Cheema, Secretary ITA and Imran Afraz Khan, Secretary Gun Club and Hamid ul Haq, former Davis Cup Captain.
