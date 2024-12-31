Open Menu

Rohan Noori Clinches Double Titles At GCC Open Tennis Championships

Muhammad Rameez Published December 31, 2024 | 06:43 PM

Rohan Noori clinches double titles at GCC Open Tennis Championships

The Gun and Country Club (GCC) Open Tennis Championships came to an end on Tuesday with Rohan Noori emerging as the champion in both the Men's Singles and Boys' Singles events

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Gun and Country Club (GCC) Open Tennis Championships came to an end on Tuesday with Rohan Noori emerging as the champion in both the Men's Singles and Boys' Singles events.

In the Men's Singles final, Rohan Noori defeated Adil Farooq from Islamabad Police in an exciting match, securing the title with a score of 8-5.

Noori's double triumph was sealed when he won the Boys' Singles final, beating Mahd Mehmood with a score of 8-4.

In the Ladies' Singles event, Shiza Sajjid took the title by defeating her younger sister, Lala Rukh in a thrilling final with a score of 8-6.

The three-day tournament featured over sixty players competing in various events. The finals were attended by distinguished guests, including Nadeem Irshad Kiyani, Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination, who distributed prizes and certificates among the winners and runners-up.

Other notable attendees included Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Chairman Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA), Col Tufail Iqbal Din Zia, Secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation, Tufail Cheema, Secretary ITA and Imran Afraz Khan, Secretary Gun Club and Hamid ul Haq, former Davis Cup Captain.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Islamabad Police Ita Event From

Recent Stories

Putin hails achievements in New Year's speech mark ..

Putin hails achievements in New Year's speech marking 25 years in power

2 minutes ago
 Rohan Noori clinches double titles at GCC Open Ten ..

Rohan Noori clinches double titles at GCC Open Tennis Championships

2 minutes ago
 50 outlaws arrested as inter-provincial robbers, d ..

50 outlaws arrested as inter-provincial robbers, drug paddlers gangs busted

2 minutes ago
 China to work with all countries to promote friend ..

China to work with all countries to promote friendship, cooperation: Xi

2 minutes ago
 Tower Sports awarded live-streaming rights for all ..

Tower Sports awarded live-streaming rights for all home int’l cricket

7 minutes ago
 Weather update: Rain-wind, thunderstorm, heavy sno ..

Weather update: Rain-wind, thunderstorm, heavy snowfall predicted in country’s ..

11 minutes ago
Big changes await world during Trump 2.0: Experts

Big changes await world during Trump 2.0: Experts

10 minutes ago
 Day two of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis C'ships w ..

Day two of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis C'ships witnesses standout performances

10 minutes ago
 Rooney exit extends managerial struggles for Engla ..

Rooney exit extends managerial struggles for England's 'golden generation'

6 minutes ago
 Climate change may deepen food security crisis in ..

Climate change may deepen food security crisis in future: UAF VC

6 minutes ago
 Health Endowment Fund finances 26 NGOs in Kingdom

Health Endowment Fund finances 26 NGOs in Kingdom

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir ..

Balochistan Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir Shoaib Noshirwani terms promot ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports