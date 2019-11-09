Rohi Sports Festival inaugurated at Dring Stadium

Rohi Sports Festival was inaugurated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division by lighting a torch in a magnificent ceremony held at Dring Stadium here today

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Rohi Sports Festival was inaugurated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division by lighting a torch in a magnificent ceremony held at Dring Stadium here today.

The sports festival is jointly organized by Pakistan Army and civil administration. While addressing the opening ceremony, Commissioner Bahawalpur said that the festival will help in promoting healthy activities among the youth of the area. He said that a healthy body guarantees sound mind and therefore it is important that sports activities are held at school levels. He said that sports bring discipline to the players and helps in character building.

Commissioner said that Rohi Sports Festival will bring out talented sportspersons of Bahawalpur Division to the limelight. He said that sports infrastructure is being improved in the division and news stadiums and grounds are being constructed. Commissioner expressed gratitude towards Pakistan Army for collaborating with the civil administration in making Rohi Sports Festival possible. As many as 42 hockey teams of Bahawalpur division participated in the opening ceremony and presented march past. The festival will continue till November 30.