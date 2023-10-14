Open Menu

Rohit Hits Fifty As India Cruise In Reply To Pakistan's 191

Muhammad Rameez Published October 14, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Rohit hits fifty as India cruise in reply to Pakistan's 191

Skipper Rohit Sharma struck a half-century to help India comfortably pass the 100-run mark in their pursuit of 192 to defeat Pakistan in the World Cup on Saturday

Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Skipper Rohit Sharma struck a half-century to help India comfortably pass the 100-run mark in their pursuit of 192 to defeat Pakistan in the World Cup on Saturday.

India bundled out Pakistan for just 191 in 42.

5 overs after the hosts elected to field first at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan lost their last eight wickets for just 36 runs.

India lost the returning Shubman Gill for 16 and Virat Kohli also on the same score but Rohit kept up the charge with his 53rd ODI half-century.

He reached fifty in 36 balls laced with three fours and four sixes.

