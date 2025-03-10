Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10 March, 2025) :

India clinched their third ICC Men’s Champions Trophy title with a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a commanding 76, guiding India to chase down 252 with an over to spare.



New Zealand, after a strong start, struggled against India’s spin attack, with Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav playing pivotal roles.

Daryl Mitchell’s 63 and Michael Bracewell’s late counter-attack pushed New Zealand to 251/7.

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer provided crucial support in the chase, while Ravindra Jadeja sealed the win with the final runs. The victory makes India the first team to win the Champions Trophy three times, finishing the tournament unbeaten.