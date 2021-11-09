UrduPoint.com

Rohit Sharma Named New T20 Captain: Indian Cricket Board

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:43 PM

Rohit Sharma named new T20 captain: Indian cricket board

Rohit Sharma has been named the new captain of India's T20 side, replacing Virat Kohli, the cricket board said Tuesday after the side were dumped out of the T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma has been named the new captain of India's T20 side, replacing Virat Kohli, the cricket board said Tuesday after the side were dumped out of the T20 World Cup.

The Board of Cricket Control of India tweeted that the 34-year-old opening batsman was "named the T20I Captain for India" as it announced the squad for an upcoming tour by New Zealand.

