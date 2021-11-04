UrduPoint.com

Rohit Sharma Says India Is Not A Bad Team

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 12:26 PM

Rohit Sharma says India is not a bad team

The Indian batsman while talking about defeats by Pakistan and New Zealand has said that decision making sometimes can be a problematic when you are on the road for a long time.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2021) Indian opener Rohit Sharma has said that India is not a bad team after showing good performance in a much awaited victory in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

The Indian team is under fire after comprehensive defeats by Pakistan and New Zealand in Super 12 stage of the mega event.

Rohit made 74 runs off 47 balls and led his team to win the match.

Talking to a reporters, Rohit said, “India is a good team but they were not good on that particular day against Pakistan and New Zealand,”.

He said, “Our today’s game has summed it up that this is the kind of team we are. This is what we get when we play fearlessly,”.

The Indian batsman said that they had been consistently playing quality cricket and defeats in one or two games did not mean that they were not a good team.

“One or two games do not make us bad overnight,” Rohit said, confidently.

Pakistan reached semi-finals while India is hoping to join them by winning their matches against Scotland and Namibia handsomely and relying on Afghanistan to beat New Zealand.

“India would go for the jugular,” he further said, pointing out that it is very much that kind of situation for us honestly.

“We know that if we lose any game from here on now, we are out of the tournament, so we have to win everything,” he added.

He also stated that it is a particular situation when you play fearlessly.

“Player in that situation doesn’t think too much about what is taking place or what will happen elsewhere,” said the Indian batsman.

Rohit said conceded they were jaded in the first two matches.

He stated that they approach today was different and he wished that it was the first two games as well but it did not happen.

“Decision making sometimes can be a problem when you are on the road for a long time and that is exactly what happened in the first two games,” he added.

India and Scotland will lock horn on Friday (tomorrow).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan Fire T20 World Road Namibia Event From New Zealand

Recent Stories

DEWA supports Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan through ..

DEWA supports Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan through SDME

11 minutes ago
 COVID-19 Cases Continue to Increase in Chinese Hei ..

COVID-19 Cases Continue to Increase in Chinese Heihe Bordering Russia

9 minutes ago
 Ufone secures its largest syndicated financing of ..

Ufone secures its largest syndicated financing of 4G Spectrum & Rollout

24 minutes ago
 Govt took concrete steps to revolutionize industry ..

Govt took concrete steps to revolutionize industry : Fawad

9 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank collaborates with NdcTech and ..

U Microfinance Bank collaborates with NdcTech and Temenos to accelerate digitali ..

26 minutes ago

Former AJK President to be appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.