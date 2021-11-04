Rohit Sharma says India is not a bad team

(@FahadShabbir)

The Indian batsman while talking about defeats by Pakistan and New Zealand has said that decision making sometimes can be a problematic when you are on the road for a long time.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2021) Indian opener Rohit Sharma has said that India is not a bad team after showing good performance in a much awaited victory in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

The Indian team is under fire after comprehensive defeats by Pakistan and New Zealand in Super 12 stage of the mega event.

Rohit made 74 runs off 47 balls and led his team to win the match.

Talking to a reporters, Rohit said, “India is a good team but they were not good on that particular day against Pakistan and New Zealand,”.

He said, “Our today’s game has summed it up that this is the kind of team we are. This is what we get when we play fearlessly,”.

The Indian batsman said that they had been consistently playing quality cricket and defeats in one or two games did not mean that they were not a good team.

“One or two games do not make us bad overnight,” Rohit said, confidently.

Pakistan reached semi-finals while India is hoping to join them by winning their matches against Scotland and Namibia handsomely and relying on Afghanistan to beat New Zealand.

“India would go for the jugular,” he further said, pointing out that it is very much that kind of situation for us honestly.

“We know that if we lose any game from here on now, we are out of the tournament, so we have to win everything,” he added.

He also stated that it is a particular situation when you play fearlessly.

“Player in that situation doesn’t think too much about what is taking place or what will happen elsewhere,” said the Indian batsman.

Rohit said conceded they were jaded in the first two matches.

He stated that they approach today was different and he wished that it was the first two games as well but it did not happen.

“Decision making sometimes can be a problem when you are on the road for a long time and that is exactly what happened in the first two games,” he added.

India and Scotland will lock horn on Friday (tomorrow).