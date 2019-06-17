UrduPoint.com
Rohit Sharma Wants To Coach Pakistani Team

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 second ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:09 PM

Rohit Sharma wants to coach Pakistani team

On being asked what would be his advice for Pakistan team which is presently facing a crisis, Sharma responded, “I will answer when I become Pakistan’s coach.”

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th June, 2019) Indian opener Rohit Sharma, in his sarcastic response, to advice the Pakistani cricket team, somehow expressed his wish to coach the team.

After dismantling the Pakistan bowling unit, Indian opener Rohit Sharma was asked what advice he had for Pakistan’s batsmen, but the cricketer had a cheeky response instead.

Sharma was speaking to the press after the highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan

On being asked what would be his advice for Pakistan team which is presently facing a crisis, Sharma responded, “I will answer when I become Pakistan’s coach.

India's Rohit Sharma hit his second hundred in three innings to leave bitter rivals Pakistan needing to make World Cup history on Sunday.

Sharma's 140 was the centrepiece of India's 336 for five at Old Trafford as they looked to make it seven wins out of seven against Pakistan at the World Cup.

The most any side have made batting second to win a World Cup match is Ireland's 329 for seven against England at Bangalore in 2011.

Pakistan are currently ninth in the 10-team table and realistically need to beat India if they are to maintain their hopes of a top-four finish from the round-robin group stage that will see them into the semi-finals.

More than a billion fans were set to watch the match on television, while there were some 800,000 applications for tickets to watch the match at an Old Trafford ground where the maximum capacity is 26,000.

