Rohit Sharma’s retirement rumours go viral amid poor performance

(@Abdulla99267510)

Indian Captain faces dismissal in Test match against Australia which fanned rumours

BRISBANE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2024) The speculations about Indian Captain Rohit Sharma's retirement started after his reaction after his dismissal in the Test match against Australia on Tuesday.

On the fourth day of the third Test match against Australia, Rohit Sharma threw his gloves near the dugout which sparked the retirement rumors.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed earlier in the day after scoring only 10 runs in the first innings, and so far, he was unable to score big during this series.

Due to his recent poor performance in Test cricket, Rohit Sharma faced criticism on social media and other platforms.

It may be mentioned here that the five-match Test series between Australia and India is tied at 1-1.

On the third day of the ongoing third Test match at Gabba, the Australian team scored 445 runs, courtesy of brilliant centuries by Travis Head and Steve Smith while the Indian team is struggling in response.