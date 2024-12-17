Rohit Sharma’s Retirement Rumours Go Viral Amid Poor Performance
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 17, 2024 | 04:44 PM
Indian Captain faces dismissal in Test match against Australia which fanned rumours
BRISBANE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2024) The speculations about Indian Captain Rohit Sharma's retirement started after his reaction after his dismissal in the Test match against Australia on Tuesday.
On the fourth day of the third Test match against Australia, Rohit Sharma threw his gloves near the dugout which sparked the retirement rumors.
Rohit Sharma was dismissed earlier in the day after scoring only 10 runs in the first innings, and so far, he was unable to score big during this series.
Due to his recent poor performance in Test cricket, Rohit Sharma faced criticism on social media and other platforms.
It may be mentioned here that the five-match Test series between Australia and India is tied at 1-1.
On the third day of the ongoing third Test match at Gabba, the Australian team scored 445 runs, courtesy of brilliant centuries by Travis Head and Steve Smith while the Indian team is struggling in response.
Recent Stories
Rohit Sharma’s retirement rumours go viral amid poor performance
Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web series Heeramandi 15 years ago
Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..
Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Rohit Sharma’s retirement rumours go viral amid poor performance1 minute ago
-
Punjab wrestlers shine at Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today2 hours ago
-
Punjab dominates as day 4 wraps up with 313 medals awarded5 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership result17 hours ago
-
Majid Khan boosts PD Cricketers morale17 hours ago
-
Rival football fans show diversity of Georgia's pro-EU protest movement18 hours ago
-
Challengers win super over thriller against stars19 hours ago
-
Punjab’s Ali Akbar clinches gold in 81kg weightlifting competition19 hours ago
-
Challengers clinch Super Over win against Stars20 hours ago
-
Semifinal lineups for men, women football events at Quaid-e-Azam Games completed22 hours ago
-
Ireland props Furlong, Porter sign contract extensions22 hours ago