Roland Garros To Allow Russian Tennis Players To Participate In Tournament - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 28, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Roland Garros to Allow Russian Tennis Players to Participate in Tournament - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Organizers of the French Open tennis tournament (Roland Garros) do not plan to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating, RMC Sport reported, citing a source.

Roland Garros maintains its position that tennis players from Russia and Belarus will be able to play at the tournament, while observing the principle of neutrality. Athletes from Russia and Belarus are allowed to participate in the Association of Tennis Professionals and the Women's Tennis Association tournaments in a neutral status in all countries except the UK, according to the source.

Last week, Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian tennis players from participating in the tournaments over Russia's operation in Ukraine.

At the same time, the Lawn Tennis Association excluded players from Russia and Belarus from this year's British grass-court swing.

The Roland Garros tennis tournament will be held from May 22 to June 5.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

