Rolling closures on select roads this Friday for 165km Dubai Stage of UAE Tour

Wed 24th February 2021 | 04:09 PM

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021) With Dubai set to host Stage 6 of UAE Tour 2021 on Friday, the city will witness rolling road closures across the route, between noon and 4.30pm, with roads being reopened once the cyclists have passed through a section of the 165km Dubai Stage.

The rolling road closure system will be implemented from 12 noon, with the Dubai Stage scheduled to be flagged off from Deira Islands at 12.35pm and expected to finish at Palm Jumeirah around 4.30pm, after taking the cyclists on a tour of Dubai’s historically and culturally-rich older districts as well as its swanky new urban centres, and past some of the world’s most iconic landmarks.

Al Khaleej Street in Deira is expected to be partially closed from 12:30pm to 12:55, while the section starting from Baniyas Street, and passing through Rebat Street onto Ras Al Khor Road will be partially closed between 12:50 until 1:15pm.

The section between Dubai-Al Ain Road, Meydan, and Al Hadiqa Street is expected to be partially closed between 1:10pm to 1:25pm, while the closures on Al Wasl Street, Al Thanya Street and Jumeirah Street will take place between 1:20pm and 1:40pm.

The King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, heading in the direction of Jebel Ali, will be partially closed between 1:35pm and 2:05pm, while sections of Al Asayel Street, Qarn Al Sabkha Road, Al Khail 1, Hessa Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street will be closed between 2pm and 2:40pm.

The segment through Al Qudra Road and Saih Al Salaam Street will be partially closed from 2:35pm to 3:55pm, and as the cyclists turn back on Al Qudra Road and head towards Umm Suqeim through Hessa Street, that segment is expected to be partially closed between 3:50pm-4:20pm.

The final stretch of the Dubai Stage, which will see the cyclists ride into Palm Jumeirah and sprint towards the finish at Atlantis, The Palm hotel, is expected to be partially closed from 4:15pm until 4:35 pm.

