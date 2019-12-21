UrduPoint.com
Roma Beat Fiorentina To Solidify Champions League Push

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:40 AM

Roma beat Fiorentina to solidify Champions League push

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Aleksandar Kolarov scored a magnificent free-kick as Roma bolstered their Champions League credentials in Italy with a 4-1 victory away to Fiorentina on Friday.

Edin Dzeko's seventh goal of the season put Roma ahead on 19 minutes in Florence against a side without a win at home since October 6.

Former Manchester City defender Kolarov curled in a terrific 20-yard strike to double Roma's lead before Milan Badelj pulled one back just past the half-hour.

Roma ensured they put some pressure on local rivals Lazio as Lorenzo Pellegrini's first-time effort from a Dzeko lay-off restored their two-goal cushion on 73 minutes.

The Bosnian forward then released Nicolo Zaniolo just inside the Fiorentina half, allowing the Italy international to sweep in a late fourth after a long run.

Paulo Fonseca's Roma have lost just once in Serie A since late September and a fourth win in five moved them six points clear of Cagliari in the race for the final Champions League spot.

Inter Milan will look to draw level on points with leaders Juventus when they host Genoa at the San Siro on Saturday.

