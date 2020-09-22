UrduPoint.com
Roma Handed 3-0 Serie A Loss For Fielding Ineligible Player

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:46 PM

An Italian disciplinary hearing on Tuesday punished Roma for fielding an unregistered player in the opening round of Serie A by changing their goalless draw at Verona to a 3-0 defeat

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :An Italian disciplinary hearing on Tuesday punished Roma for fielding an unregistered player in the opening round of Serie A by changing their goalless draw at Verona to a 3-0 defeat.

Serie A clubs can register up to 25 players aged over 22 and must submit the list to Italian football's governing bodies at the start of the season.

Roma did not include Amadou Diawara, who turned 23 on July 17, in their list and the Guinean midfielder started and played 89 minutes on Saturday in Verona.

