Roma Wins First UEFA Europa Conference League Title
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 26, 2022 | 02:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Italian football club Roma won the first UEFA Europa Conference League title in history after beating Dutch Feyenoord 1:0 in the final match.
The only goal was scored by Italian striker Nicolo Zaniolo in the first half of the game.
