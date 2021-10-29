UrduPoint.com

Roman Gul Tennis Championship Final To Be Held On Saturday

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:14 PM

Roman Gul Tennis Championship final to be held on Saturday

The finals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Roman Gul Tennis Championship organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association at Shahi Bagh Tennis Club in Peshawar will be held on Saturday at 2.00 pm

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The finals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Roman Gul Tennis Championship organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association at Shahi Bagh Tennis Club in Peshawar will be held on Saturday at 2.00 pm.

Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Chairman Provincial Tennis Association Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Senior Vice President Prof. Dr.

Farhat Abbas, Director sports Arshad Hussain, DSO Tehseenullah Khan and other personalities have been invited.

According to Farhat Abbas, in the men's singles, Wapda's Aqeel Khan will face PAF's Yousuf Khan Khalil. In the U18 final, SNGPL's Hamza Roman will face KP's Hussam Khan. In the U-14 final, SNGPL's Hamza Roman will face KP's Shah Sawar. Muhammad Shayan Afridi will face KP's Zohaib Amjad in U-8 KP's Malik Salar will compete with KP's Faizan Shahid. The prize money has been fixed at Rs 300,000.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Bagh Money Olympics Afridi SNGPL

Recent Stories

U.S. Academy For Women Entrepreneurs’ Seed Fundi ..

U.S. Academy For Women Entrepreneurs’ Seed Funding Enables Graduates To Grow B ..

7 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker urges world community, P ..

National Assembly Speaker urges world community, Pakistani philanthropists to he ..

9 minutes ago
 US says Belarus 'forces' closure of aid offices

US says Belarus 'forces' closure of aid offices

9 minutes ago
 Merkel, Macron to Discuss Global, European Agenda ..

Merkel, Macron to Discuss Global, European Agenda on November 3 - Berlin

9 minutes ago
 Russia, Finland May Resume Railway Tourism By End ..

Russia, Finland May Resume Railway Tourism By End of 2021 - Putin

11 minutes ago
 Cummins hails 'form team' England, shrugs off Ashe ..

Cummins hails 'form team' England, shrugs off Ashes impact

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.