Roman Gul Tennis Championship final to be held on Saturday

The finals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Roman Gul Tennis Championship organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association at Shahi Bagh Tennis Club in Peshawar will be held on Saturday at 2.00 pm

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The finals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Roman Gul Tennis Championship organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association at Shahi Bagh Tennis Club in Peshawar will be held on Saturday at 2.00 pm.

Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Chairman Provincial Tennis Association Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Senior Vice President Prof. Dr.

Farhat Abbas, Director sports Arshad Hussain, DSO Tehseenullah Khan and other personalities have been invited.

According to Farhat Abbas, in the men's singles, Wapda's Aqeel Khan will face PAF's Yousuf Khan Khalil. In the U18 final, SNGPL's Hamza Roman will face KP's Hussam Khan. In the U-14 final, SNGPL's Hamza Roman will face KP's Shah Sawar. Muhammad Shayan Afridi will face KP's Zohaib Amjad in U-8 KP's Malik Salar will compete with KP's Faizan Shahid. The prize money has been fixed at Rs 300,000.