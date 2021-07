TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Romania won Olympic gold in women's double sculls in Tokyo.

The result of Romania's Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis was 6:41.03.

New Zealand's Brooke Donohue and Hannah Osborne took silver (+3.79), finishing the 2,000m course in 6:44.82.

The Netherlands' Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenaard took bronze (+4.70).