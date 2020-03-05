UrduPoint.com
Ronaldinho Accused Of Using Fake Passport To Enter Paraguay

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:02 PM

Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho and his brother have been detained in Paraguay after allegedly using fake passports to enter the South American country, authorities said Wednesday

Asuncion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho and his brother have been detained in Paraguay after allegedly using fake passports to enter the South American country, authorities said Wednesday.

"Ronaldinho will be heard at eight in the morning on Thursday at the prosecutor's office," Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo told reporters.

Paraguayan police raided the hotel in Asuncion where the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner was staying during a trip promote a book and found the false documents, the minister said.

"We are also investigating the responsibility of the authorities who allowed them to enter the country with falsified documents," Acevedo said.

Ronaldinho and his brother had their Brazilian passports withdrawn in November 2018 after failing to pay a $2.3 million fine for environmental damage incurred during the building of property in Rio Grande do Sul, in southern Brazil.

