Ronaldo Decides to Stay at Juventus Until Contract Expiration - Reports

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has made a final decision to stay at Italy's Juventus football club until the contract's expiration, Italian media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has made a final decision to stay at Italy's Juventus football club until the contract's expiration, Italian media reported on Friday.

In June, Ronaldo's representatives reportedly had contacts with English Manchester United, Spanish Real Madrid, and French Paris Saint-Germain to discuss the possibility of his departure to one of these clubs.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport newspaper reported that Ronaldo told the bosses of the Italian club that he would return from his holiday on July 25 and start training with the team for a new season.

The Portuguese superstar moved to Juve from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. The transfer fee, including bonuses and commissions, amounted to $115 million.

Ronaldo has over 30 official team titles, including five UEFA Champions League titles, UEFA Euro 2016 and a plethora of personal awards, including five Ballon d'Ors - the most prestigious individual prize for footballers. Earlier this month, the footballer won the EURO 2020 Golden Boot, the award for the European Championship top scorer, with five goals, despite his national team having been knocked out by Belgium in the round of 16.