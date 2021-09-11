UrduPoint.com

Ronaldo Double Sinks Newcastle On Man Utd Return, Arsenal Ease Arteta Pressure

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 11:55 PM

Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, Arsenal ease Arteta pressure

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a sensational return to Manchester United as his debut double inspired a 4-1 win against Newcastle, while Arsenal eased the pressure on Mikel Arteta with a 1-0 victory over Norwich on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a sensational return to Manchester United as his debut double inspired a 4-1 win against Newcastle, while Arsenal eased the pressure on Mikel Arteta with a 1-0 victory over Norwich on Saturday.

Ronaldo's second debut for United was the headline act as the Premier League resumed after the international break and the Portugal superstar did not disappoint his adoring fans at Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old insists he did not make his �19.8 million ($27 million) move from Juventus last month for a "vacation".

Ronaldo lived up to that boast, showing he remains as sharp as ever with a clinical brace either side of Javier Manquillo's equaliser for Newcastle.

Ronaldo's compatriot Bruno Fernandes netted with a long-range rocket 10 minutes from full-time before Jesse Lingard bagged the fourth.

A winner of three Premier League titles and one Champions League crown in six years with United before moving to Real Madrid, Ronaldo was making his first appearance for the club since 2009.

United hope the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can help end arch rivals Manchester City's reign as champions and there was an electric air of anticipation around Old Trafford ahead of his return.

Thousands of fans gathered outside hours before kick-off to catch a glimpse of Ronaldo when he stepped off the United team bus.

Chants of "Viva Ronaldo" echoed around Old Trafford as supporters paraded in their idol's famous number seven shirt.

Former United boss Alex Ferguson, whose phone call to Ronaldo played a key role in the Portugal striker choosing United over City, was watching from the stands.

There was also a rare visit from the club's United States-based co-chairman Avram Glazer.

Ronaldo's name was cheered to the rafters before kick-off and inevitably he was destined to break Newcastle's resistance two minutes into first half stoppage-time.

Mason Greenwood's shot was spilled by Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman and Ronaldo reacted quickest to finish from virtually on the goal-line.

Running to the corner to perform his trademark 'Sii' celebration, Ronaldo soaked up the acclaim from 76,000 ecstatic fans.

Not everyone was happy with Ronaldo's return as a feminist group flew a banner over the stadium in support of a woman who accused the striker of rape in Las Vegas.

In 2019, US prosecutors said Ronaldo, who denied the claims, would not face charges because they could not "be proven beyond reasonable doubt".

Related Topics

Visit Newcastle Norwich Las Vegas Portugal Old Trafford Manchester United Women 2019 From Real Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Juventus Million

Recent Stories

Bordeaux-Begles' Lam opens season account in Stade ..

Bordeaux-Begles' Lam opens season account in Stade Francais win

4 minutes ago
 ECP finalizes arrangements for holding cantonment ..

ECP finalizes arrangements for holding cantonment board elections on Sunday

19 minutes ago
 NSA warns abandoning Afghanistan to be a mistake

NSA warns abandoning Afghanistan to be a mistake

19 minutes ago
 Biden Commemorates Victims of 9/11 Attacks by Layi ..

Biden Commemorates Victims of 9/11 Attacks by Laying Wreaths, Attending Ceremoni ..

19 minutes ago
 Etisalat, Emirates Steel, TAQA first joiners of Na ..

Etisalat, Emirates Steel, TAQA first joiners of National ICV Programme

2 hours ago
 Policy dialogue on women's rights held

Policy dialogue on women's rights held

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.