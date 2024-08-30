Open Menu

Ronaldo In Portugal Squad For Nations League Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Cristiano Ronaldo has kept his place in the Portugal squad for next month's UEFA Nations games against Croatia and Scotland despite an ineffective display at Euro 2024.

The 39-year-old failed to score as he appeared at a record sixth European Championship, with Portugal exiting in the quarter-finals, but he retains the backing of coach Roberto Martinez.

"When I quit the national team, I won't tell anyone in advance... At the moment what I want is to be able to help the Selecao," Ronaldo said in an interview with Portuguese tv this week.

Ronaldo has started the new season with four goals in as many games for Saudi side Al-Nassr and is likely to continue to lead the Portugal attack with Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos sidelined by an ankle injury.

While veteran defender Pepe announced his retirement from football at the age of 41 earlier this month, Martinez is looking to the future with Friday's call-up of 17-year-old Sporting Lisbon winger Geovany Quenda.

Chelsea left-back Renato Veiga and Lille defender Tiago Santos are other new faces in the squad for the games against Croatia and Scotland on September 5 and 8 in Lisbon.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves/ENG), Rui Silva (Real Betis/ESP)

Defenders: Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Renato Veiga (Chelsea/ENG), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Tiago Santos (Lille/FRA), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/ENG), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Nelson Semedo (Wolves/ENG)

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham/ENG), Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal/KSA)

Forwards: Joao Felix (Chelsea/ENG), Francisco Trincao (Sporting Lisbon), Pedro Goncalves (Sporting Lisbon), Rafael Leao (AC Milan/ITA), Geovany Quenda (Sporting Lisbon), Pedro Neto (Chelsea/ENG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr/KSA), Diogo Jota (Liverpool/ENG)

