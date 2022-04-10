Ronaldo Incident After Everton-Manchester United Match Under Investigation - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) The Merseyside police are investigating the incident with Manchester United football player Cristiano Ronaldo after he had knocked down a fan's phone, the police spokesperson said.

Manchester United lost 0:1 to Everton on Saturday. After the game, Ronaldo, upset with the defeat, was walking to the tribune room and hit a phone extended by a fan with his hand.

"We can confirm that we are liaising with Manchester United Football Club and Everton FC following reports of an alleged assault at the Everton v Manchester United football match today (Saturday 9 April 2022) at Goodison. Inquiries are underway and officers are currently working with Everton Football club to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place," a spokesperson for Merseyside Police told Liverpool Echo.

The spokesperson added that when the players were leaving the pitch at 2:30 p.m. local time (16:30 GMT), the report came that "a boy was assaulted by one of the away team."

Ronaldo apologized for the incident and invited the fan to the match at Old Trafford, his team's home stadium.

"It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship," Ronaldo said on his social media.

Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League with 51 points. The 37-year-old Portuguese has made 32 appearances for the team this season, scoring 18 goals.