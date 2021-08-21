UrduPoint.com

Ronaldo Is Staying At Juve Says Allegri

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 08:26 PM

Ronaldo is staying at Juve says Allegri

Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Juventus, coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted on Saturday, saying he had received assurances from the Portugal star dispelling rumours of a possible return to Real Madrid

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Juventus, coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted on Saturday, saying he had received assurances from the Portugal star dispelling rumours of a possible return to Real Madrid.

"Let's clarify this issue, Ronaldo told me that he's staying," Allegri said in response to numerous questions on Ronaldo's form and mindset ahead of Sunday's Serie A opener at Udinese.

"He has always trained well and has always been available. I've read rumours in the papers, but he's never wanted to leave Juventus." Italy's top scorer last season with 29 goals was absent for Juve's final warm-up against the club's youngsters on Thursday, but Allegri said he was ready to play in what will be his fourth and final season of his contract.

Allegri's comments follow the 36-year-old's own rejection of reports he was angling for a return to Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti, calling such talk "disrespectful".

In an Instagram post this week Ronaldo said his "story at Real Madrid has been written", although he did not explicitly say that he was not looking for a way out of Juve.

"There have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth," Ronaldo added.

Since moving to Juve in 2018, Ronaldo has won two Serie A titles and one Italian Cup, but has not brought the European glory the Italian club craves.

Allegri has returned to manage the club after a two year absence following the failure of Pirlo's regime which saw Juve let go of the league title for the first time since 2012.

"Like every year, we are out to win every competition," said Allegri, who won five Scudettos with Juve from 2015 to 2019.

"We'll take things one step at a time and try to win our first match at Udine.

"It's going to be a finely fought season and you can't have peaks at 100 and then 30, better to have a cruising speed of 80 to 90."

Related Topics

Udine Madrid Italy Portugal Turkish Lira Sunday 2015 2018 2019 Post From Top Real Madrid Coach Juventus Instagram

Recent Stories

COVID-19: 894 patients recovered

COVID-19: 894 patients recovered

30 seconds ago
 Taliban co-founder in Afghan capital as evacuation ..

Taliban co-founder in Afghan capital as evacuation scramble continues

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condemns killing of elite force per ..

Chief Minister condemns killing of elite force personnel in Bannu

2 minutes ago
 Scan here: Italian tattoos Covid vaccine pass on a ..

Scan here: Italian tattoos Covid vaccine pass on arm

2 minutes ago
 Henri upgraded to hurricane as it approaches US co ..

Henri upgraded to hurricane as it approaches US coast

2 minutes ago
 NCOC allows Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpu ..

NCOC allows Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur at Baba Guru Nanak's death a ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.