Ronaldo opens the scoring on Man Utd return

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 119th Manchester United goal and first for 12 years to open the scoring against Newcastle on Saturday to get his second spell with the Red Devils off to a flying start.

The Portugal attacker tapped home in first-half stoppage time after Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could only parry Mason Greenwood's shot.