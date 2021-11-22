UrduPoint.com

Ronaldo Pays Tribute To 'outstanding Human' Solskjaer After Sacking

Muhammad Rameez 18 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:04 PM

Ronaldo pays tribute to 'outstanding human' Solskjaer after sacking

Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute on Monday to "outstanding human being" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Norwegian was sacked as Manchester United manager

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute on Monday to "outstanding human being" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Norwegian was sacked as Manchester United manager.

Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford in August, has scored nine times in 13 games for United this season but has failed to prevent the club's slide down the Premier League table after a series of embarrassing results.

Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday, less than 24 hours after United's humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford, which followed chastening home losses to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ronaldo, 36, was a team-mate of Solskjaer's in his first spell at the club under Alex Ferguson.

"He's been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he's been my coach since I came back to Man. United," Ronaldo said on Twitter.

"But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him. Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!"Former United midfielder Michael Carrick, who was part of Solskjaer's coaching team, will take charge of upcoming games while the club look to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

United are already realistically out of the Premier League title race, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, and face a crucial Champions League trip to Villarreal on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Twitter Liverpool Man Old Trafford Manchester United August Sunday All Best Race Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Coach Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan won the T20I series against Bangladesh

Pakistan won the T20I series against Bangladesh

20 minutes ago
 Some US Media Used as Tool for Campaign Against Ru ..

Some US Media Used as Tool for Campaign Against Russia - Kremlin

17 seconds ago
 Singapore reports 1,670 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 1,670 new COVID-19 cases

22 seconds ago
 Bulgaria's Incumbent President Wins Run-Off With 6 ..

Bulgaria's Incumbent President Wins Run-Off With 66.72% - Central Election Commi ..

4 minutes ago
 Lebanon Ready for Dialogue With Gulf Countries - F ..

Lebanon Ready for Dialogue With Gulf Countries - Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouha ..

4 minutes ago
 Rosneft Plans to Expand Terminal for Oil Storage i ..

Rosneft Plans to Expand Terminal for Oil Storage in Beirut Port - Lavrov

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.