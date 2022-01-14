UrduPoint.com

Ronaldo Says Road To Qatar World Cup 'difficult'

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 14, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Ronaldo says road to Qatar World Cup 'difficult'

Portugal and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo said in an interview broadcast late on Thursday there are "difficult battles" ahead if his country are to qualify for the World Cup for the sixth successive time

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Portugal and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo said in an interview broadcast late on Thursday there are "difficult battles" ahead if his country are to qualify for the World Cup for the sixth successive time.

Portugal, the 2016 European champions, face Turkey in a play-off semi-final in March before a potential final against Italy, the team that succeeded them last year as kings of the continent.

"It would be very sad if we did not reach our objective, which is the World Cup," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner told ESPN Brasil.

Ronaldo has not missed a major international tournament since making his debut for Portugal in 2003.

He has played in four World Cups and five Euros, also reaching the final in 2004.

"In football and in life we go through difficult moments but what matters is the ability to get back up," the 36-year-old said.

"We know we have difficult battles, first against Turkey. And if we win, I think it will be against Italy. We will see. In March we will be prepared, it will be a battle, it will be great for football fans." Portugal host Turkey on March 24 while Italy entertain North Macedonia, with the final five days later.

At least one of the last two European champions will not make it to the World Cup in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

"That's life, there are no perfect scenarios. We have to face things as they are," said Ronaldo, who has experienced a mixed return to Old Trafford this season.

While his personal return of 14 goals in 21 games in all competitions is impressive, the United are struggling down in seventh place in the Premier League, although they have reached the Champions League last 16 and FA Cup fourth round.

Related Topics

Football World Turkey Qatar Italy Portugal Macedonia Old Trafford Manchester United March November December 2016 All From Premier League Sad

Recent Stories

US industrial output slows in December: Fed

US industrial output slows in December: Fed

2 minutes ago
 Pak-China 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations ..

Pak-China 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations highlighted ironclad friendsh ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Mission Employees Unaffected by Recent Protests ..

UN Mission Employees Unaffected by Recent Protests in Kazakhstan - Spokeswoman

2 minutes ago
 Djokovic doctor slams Australia for trying to depo ..

Djokovic doctor slams Australia for trying to deport 'super healthy' star

2 minutes ago
 US to Provide Any Support Ukraine Needs to Recover ..

US to Provide Any Support Ukraine Needs to Recover From Cyberattack - White Hous ..

5 minutes ago
 Rangnick wants to keep Henderson and Van de Beek a ..

Rangnick wants to keep Henderson and Van de Beek at Man Utd

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.