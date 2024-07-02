Ronaldo Starts As Portugal Change Shape In Slovenia Last 16 Euros Clash
Muhammad Rameez Published July 02, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line for Portugal in their Euro 2024 last 16 clash with Slovenia on Monday in Frankfurt, looking for his first goal of the tournament.
The 39-year-old striker will become the oldest player to score in the competition's history if he finds the net but failed to do so in three group-stage appearances.
Ronaldo is also one of several Portugal players in danger of suspension for a potential quarter-final if booked, with Joao Palhinha starting and also on a caution.
Coach Roberto Martinez reverted to the 4-3-3 formation which earned his side a comfortable 3-0 group-stage win over Turkey, after his side were shocked 2-0 by debutants Georgia in their last appearance.
The Spaniard rotated most of his side for that game but brought back his key players against Slovenia, with the oldest player in Euros history, 41-year-old Pepe, starting at centre-back.
Slovenia brought in Jure Balkovec for the suspended Erik Janza but otherwise maintain the other 10 players from the side that drew 0-0 with England to progress.
Playing in the knock-out rounds of a major tournament for the first time in their history, Slovenia will hope RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko can break his Euros duck after hitting the woodwork multiple times in the group stage.
Starting line-ups at the Frankfurt Arena:
Portugal (4-3-3)
Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha, Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo (capt), Rafael Leao
Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP)
Slovenia (4-4-2)
Jan Oblak (capt); Zan Karnicnik, Vanja Drkusic, Jaka Bijol, Jure Balkovec; Petar Stojanovic, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Timi Elsnik, Jan Mlakar; Benjamin Sesko, Andraz Sporar
Coach: Matjaz Kek (SLO)
Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)
Recent Stories
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab
Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..
Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion
Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian
Greek fires near Athens brought under control: firefighters
CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detain ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues i ..
Police arrest gutka seller
More Stories From Sports
-
Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa1 hour ago
-
12 Pakistani women cricketers participate in ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup3 hours ago
-
Wawrinka, 39, makes flying start at Wimbledon3 hours ago
-
Alcaraz up and running on 'beautiful' Wimbledon Centre Court3 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 1 results - 2nd update3 hours ago
-
Under-fire Dutch not hitting panic button, says Koeman3 hours ago
-
Alcaraz wins Wimbledon opener as Murray wants 'closure'3 hours ago
-
France v Belgium Euro 2024 starting lineups3 hours ago
-
Griezmann returns for France in Euros clash with Belgium3 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 1 results - 1st update3 hours ago
-
Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 format leaves fans sad6 hours ago
-
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 team named6 hours ago