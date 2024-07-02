Ronaldo starts as Portugal change shape in Slovenia last 16 Euros clash

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line for Portugal in their Euro 2024 last 16 clash with Slovenia on Monday in Frankfurt, looking for his first goal of the tournament.

The 39-year-old striker will become the oldest player to score in the competition's history if he finds the net but failed to do so in three group-stage appearances.

Ronaldo is also one of several Portugal players in danger of suspension for a potential quarter-final if booked, with Joao Palhinha starting and also on a caution.

Coach Roberto Martinez reverted to the 4-3-3 formation which earned his side a comfortable 3-0 group-stage win over Turkey, after his side were shocked 2-0 by debutants Georgia in their last appearance.

The Spaniard rotated most of his side for that game but brought back his key players against Slovenia, with the oldest player in Euros history, 41-year-old Pepe, starting at centre-back.

Slovenia brought in Jure Balkovec for the suspended Erik Janza but otherwise maintain the other 10 players from the side that drew 0-0 with England to progress.

Playing in the knock-out rounds of a major tournament for the first time in their history, Slovenia will hope RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko can break his Euros duck after hitting the woodwork multiple times in the group stage.

Starting line-ups at the Frankfurt Arena:

Portugal (4-3-3)

Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha, Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo (capt), Rafael Leao

Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP)

Slovenia (4-4-2)

Jan Oblak (capt); Zan Karnicnik, Vanja Drkusic, Jaka Bijol, Jure Balkovec; Petar Stojanovic, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Timi Elsnik, Jan Mlakar; Benjamin Sesko, Andraz Sporar

Coach: Matjaz Kek (SLO)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)