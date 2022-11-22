UrduPoint.com

Ronaldo To Leave Manchester United With 'immediate Effect'

Muhammad Rameez Published November 22, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with 'immediate effect'

Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial second spell at Manchester United is to end with "immediate effect", the Premier League giants announced Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial second spell at Manchester United is to end with "immediate effect", the Premier League giants announced Tuesday.

The Portugal forward appeared to be on his way out of Old Trafford following a recent television interview in which he said he felt "betrayed" by the club and had no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," said a United statement.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Related Topics

Progress Portugal Old Trafford Manchester United Family TV Agreement Premier League

Recent Stories

Football: World Cup results - 2nd update

Football: World Cup results - 2nd update

49 seconds ago
 EU Can Suspend Safety Ceiling on Gas Prices If Fin ..

EU Can Suspend Safety Ceiling on Gas Prices If Financial Stability Threatened - ..

2 minutes ago
 Prolonged power shutdowns made life miserable in H ..

Prolonged power shutdowns made life miserable in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 France v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

France v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

2 minutes ago
 PTI not allowed to create unrest through long marc ..

PTI not allowed to create unrest through long march: Musadiq

2 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation centers to be established in KMC Ho ..

Rehabilitation centers to be established in KMC Hospital Manghopir, Malir, other ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.