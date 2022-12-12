UrduPoint.com

Ronaldo Won't Make 'heat Of Moment' Decision After Portugal Exit

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 12, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Ronaldo won't make 'heat of moment' decision after Portugal exit

Lisbon, Dec 12(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo said on Sunday "there's no point in reacting in the heat of the moment," as he responded to Portugal's World Cup elimination.

Ronaldo stayed in Qatar as many of the Portugal squad returned home and landed in Lisbon on Sunday afternoon.

"To win a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including for Portugal," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

His post did not talk about international retirement but he started Portugal's last two matches in Qatar on the bench, a decision which provoked debate in Portugal and across the football world.

"Let's hope that time will be a good counsellor and allow everyone to draw their own conclusions," he wrote.

The Instagram post was accompanied by a photo showing Ronaldo, head down, trudging off the field in Doha after the 1-0 quarter-final loss to Morocco on Saturday.

At 37, Ronaldo was playing his fifth World Cup. As soon as the final whistle blew he headed down the tunnel with tears streaming down his face.

Ronaldo is without a club after a bitter divorce with Manchester United.

According to the Portuguese press, Ronaldo threatened to leave the squad after he was dropped from the starting lineup, but that was denied by coach Fernando Santos, who will soon meet with the Portuguese Football Association to discuss his own future.

"I just want everyone to know that a lot was said, a lot was written, a lot was speculated, but my dedication to Portugal didn't change for an instant," Ronaldo added.

"I was always one more player fighting for everyone's goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country." "In the five World Cups I played, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave it my all. I left everything on the field. I never turned my back on the fight and I never gave up on this dream.

"Unfortunately, yesterday the dream ended. The dream was beautiful while it lasted."Portugal central defender Pepe was asked about his former Real Madrid club mate, as he returned on Sunday. He said Ronaldo was "fine".

"I want to thank him, as well as all my teammates who gave their best," said Pepe.

Related Topics

Football World Threatened Fine Divorce Qatar Santos Lisbon Doha Portugal Morocco Manchester United Sunday Post All From Best Real Madrid Coach Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

23 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

1 day ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

1 day ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

1 day ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.