UrduPoint.com

Ronaldo's Man Utd Return Already A Winner For The Glazers

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 08:30 AM

Ronaldo's Man Utd return already a winner for the Glazers

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo's second coming at Manchester United has transformed the mood around Old Trafford with fans whipped into a frenzy of excitement for the return of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner against Newcastle on Saturday.

United swooped for Ronaldo late in the transfer window when it seemed he could cross the divide to join Premier League champions Manchester City from Juventus.

Even at 36, the Portuguese still appears to guarantee goals.

In the past year he has won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 and in Italy's Serie A, ahead of Romelu Lukaku, who joined Chelsea last month for £97 million ($134 million).

Ronaldo will only cost United a transfer fee of up to $27 million due to his advancing age, but has signed a two-year contract on reportedly the highest wage in the Premier League.

Whether the expensive gamble pays off with a first Premier League or Champions League title since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013 remains to be seen.

But the buzz surrounding Ronaldo's return has already achieved one goal for the club's owners, the Glazer family, in taking the focus off them.

"Manchester United fans are going to be rocking for the next six to 12 months because they are going to see one of their own come back," said former United captain Gary Neville. "He will score goals and give them brilliant moments." Only four months ago, United's Premier League clash with Liverpool was postponed after supporters, then still shut out from the stadium due to coronavirus restrictions, stormed the Old Trafford pitch to protest.

The failed European Super League (ESL) project was the spark that lit a furious reaction from fans, but bad feeling towards the Glazers has lingered for many years.

The Americans have owned United since a controversial leveraged takeover in 2005 saddled the club with hundreds of millions of Pounds worth of debt.

As the English giants have paid off huge interest payments, the Glazers have still regularly drawn out millions in dividends from their shares.

At the time, the protest movement against the ESL threatened to snowball into a more orchestrated campaign.

United fans wore green and gold colours to matches early in the Glazers' reign, the colours of Newton Heath, the club founded in 1878 that eventually became Manchester United 24 years later.

Green and gold scarves and flares were back at Old Trafford in the spring, but have scarcely been seen in United's three Premier League games so far this season.

They were replaced by cardboard cutouts of Ronaldo among the away support at Wolves two weeks ago.

In a bid to curry favour, the Glazers had already sanctioned over £100 million of spending on new players before Ronaldo's arrival, in £73 million winger Jadon Sancho and four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Some of that investment should be recouped by the commercial boom for sponsors of having the Ronaldo brand back on board.

Queues have been seen forming outside the club's Old Trafford megastore this week, while news of Ronaldo's signing saw United's share price rise nearly six percent in a day.

However, the Glazers know the surest way to quieten dissent in the long run is success on the field.

Related Topics

Protest Threatened Newcastle Liverpool Price Gary Italy Old Trafford Euro Manchester United 2020 Gold Family From Share Real Madrid Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Juventus (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th September 2021

19 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

9 hours ago
 Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

8 hours ago
 Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes aw ..

Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes away

8 hours ago
 UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Comi ..

UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Coming to New York In-Person - Pre ..

8 hours ago
 Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda o ..

Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda of Strategic Stability Talks - ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.