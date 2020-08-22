UrduPoint.com
Roofe Rallies Rangers Without Morelos

Zeeshan Mehtab 47 seconds ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Rangers stretched their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday with Kemar Roofe scoring his first goal for the club

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Rangers stretched their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday with Kemar Roofe scoring his first goal for the club.

Roofe and Cedric Itten were handed their first starts in attack by Steven Gerrard as Alfredo Morelos was left out the 20-man squad.

Morelos has been Rangers' top scorer for the past three seasons, but Gerrard admitted this week the Colombian's "head has been turned" after transfer speculation linking him with a move to Lille.

A 0-0 draw at Livingston last weekend are the only points Gerrard's men have dropped five games into the season as they aim to stop Celtic's quest for a record 10 titles in a row and they moved three points clear of second-placed Hibernian, who face St Johnstone on Sunday.

Rangers were frustrated again for the opening 45 minutes, but they never looked back after Roofe converted Borna Barisic's cross five minutes into the second period.

Gerrard said on Friday a bid from Leeds for Ryan Kent had been turned down, but unlike Morelos, the former Liverpool winger is showing no sign of being distracted by transfer talk and secured the three points from James Tavernier's cross for his third goal of the season.

Celtic return to league action for the first time in two weeks later on Saturday at Dundee United after having two matches postponed due to Boli Bolingoli's breach of quarantine regulations after a trip to Spain.

The Scottish champions are now nine points behind their Glasgow rivals with three games in hand.

At the other end of the table, Hamilton got their first win of the season with a 1-0 win at local rivals Motherwell thanks to Hakeem Odoffin's late header.

Ross County remain third after coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at St Mirren.

