UrduPoint.com

Rookie Di Giannantonio Claims Shock Italian MotoGP Pole

Muhammad Rameez Published May 28, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Rookie Di Giannantonio claims shock Italian MotoGP pole

Fabio Di Giannantonio claimed a shock pole position in the Italian MotoGP on Saturday, the Italian snatching top spot on the grid for the first time in his career on his final lap at Mugello

Mugello, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Fabio Di Giannantonio claimed a shock pole position in the Italian MotoGP on Saturday, the Italian snatching top spot on the grid for the first time in his career on his final lap at Mugello.

Gresini rider Di Giannantonio had led for large tracks of the day's second qualifying run but looked to have lost pole to Johann Zarco and then Marco Bezzecchi until he posted a stunning time of one minute, 46.156sec on the day's last lap.

The 23-year-old Italian had made his way into the second run after topping the times in the first qualifying session and his team celebrated wildly as he crossed the line after time had elapsed to snatch pole at the last.

Di Giannantonio is in his first season in the top class MotoGP after finishing seventh with Kalex in Moto2 last season.

He was one of two rookies in the top two positions alongside VR46 Racing Team rider Bezzecchi, who took second in the grid on his Ducati for his first ever top line finish in MotoGP, just 0.

088sec behind Di Giannantonio.

Reigning champion and current overall standings leader Fabio Quartararo finished sixth, the Yamaha rider 0.350sec off the pace and behind a top five dominated by Ducati riders on good form on home turf.

Quartararo leads the championship standings by 14 points ahead of Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, who finished seventh.

Marc Marquez finished in 11th, the six-time MotoGP champion spinning off his bike almost instantly after making the second session alongside Di Giannantonio.

Spaniard Marquez overtook to have the open track in front of him only to completely lose control on turn two and flew off the bike across the tarmac.

He walked away and recovered to take part in the rest of the session but was nowhere near the leaders.

Francesco Bagnaia posted the fastest time in the third practice but finished fifth in qualifying, 0.315sec behind the shock pole winner.

Related Topics

Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

ANF recovers over 457 kg drugs in two operations

ANF recovers over 457 kg drugs in two operations

3 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of two sisters' murder

IGP takes notice of two sisters' murder

3 minutes ago
 34,528 bikers fined for not wearing helmets

34,528 bikers fined for not wearing helmets

3 minutes ago
 Youth killed as making tik tok vedio in Kandhkot

Youth killed as making tik tok vedio in Kandhkot

3 minutes ago
 French Citizen Kidnapped in Haiti by Armed Men - R ..

French Citizen Kidnapped in Haiti by Armed Men - Reports

3 minutes ago
 KP govt distributes Rs 10 mln financial support ch ..

KP govt distributes Rs 10 mln financial support cheque to 273 minorities' person ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.