UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rookie Morant Shines As Grizzlies Shock Lakers

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 10:40 AM

Rookie Morant shines as Grizzlies shock Lakers

Los Angeles, March 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The Memphis Grizzlies, clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot in the NBA Western Conference, snapped a five-game skid with a 105-88 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Rookie Ja Morant scored 27 points and tied his season high with 14 assists for the Grizzlies, who led by as many as 22 points in the third quarter.

The victory in Memphis snapped the West-leading Lakers' seven-game winning streak. The Grizzlies out-rebounded the Lakers 51-45 and harried Los Angeles into 16 turnovers leading to 22 Memphis points.

"They came out and played with a sense of desperation," Lakers star Anthony Davis said. "They wanted it more than us tonight, and it showed." Dillon Brooks scored 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 22 points and 20 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

LeBron James scored 19 points and Davis added 15 with nine rebounds.

The Lakers sliced the deficit to nine points with less than seven minutes remaining, but the Grizzlies pushed the lead back to 18 and Lakers coach Frank Vogel emptied his bench for the waning minutes.

"We knew they were going to play with desperation," Vogel said. "They're currently the eighth seed in the playoffs and they lost five straight.

"Our guys have done a great job throughout most of the year playing with energy and matching the energy of the home team -- we just fell short with that tonight." The Grizzlies went into the night two games ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

Davis noted that the Lakers' road trip won't get any easier when they arrive at New Orleans on Sunday.

"Tomorrow we're going into another arena where a team is fighting for the same (eighth) spot, so it's a precursor of what we're going to see tomorrow," he said.

Related Topics

Road Job Brooks Los Angeles Same Dillon Lead Memphis New Orleans Sunday Coach

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 1, 2020 in Pakistan

27 minutes ago

UAE Press: Precaution key word as virus mayhem con ..

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi slams rumoured co ..

9 hours ago

UAE Tour&#039;s coronavirus cases didn&#039;t mix ..

10 hours ago

OIC welcomes US-Taliban agreement

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.