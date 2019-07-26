Rookie Russell Brushes Off Talk Of Move
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:12 PM
British rookie George Russell has brushed aside speculation about his future and confirmed he expects to stay with Williams next year
The 21-year-old driver, who has impressed many paddock observers despite his team's lack of pace, is part of the Mercedes driver development programme and has been linked with a move to another Mercedes-powered team.
But he said he is not considering leaving Williams other than to move to the all-conquering factory team itself.