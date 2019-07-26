UrduPoint.com
Rookie Russell Brushes Off Talk Of Move

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:12 PM

British rookie George Russell has brushed aside speculation about his future and confirmed he expects to stay with Williams next year

Hockenheim, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :British rookie George Russell has brushed aside speculation about his future and confirmed he expects to stay with Williams next year.

The 21-year-old driver, who has impressed many paddock observers despite his team's lack of pace, is part of the Mercedes driver development programme and has been linked with a move to another Mercedes-powered team.

But he said he is not considering leaving Williams other than to move to the all-conquering factory team itself.

