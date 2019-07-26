Rookie Russell brushes off talk of move

British rookie George Russell has brushed aside speculation about his future and confirmed he expects to stay with Williams next year

Hockenheim, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :British rookie George Russell has brushed aside speculation about his future and confirmed he expects to stay with Williams next year.

The 21-year-old driver, who has impressed many paddock observers despite his team's lack of pace, is part of the Mercedes driver development programme and has been linked with a move to another Mercedes-powered team.

But he said he is not considering leaving Williams other than to move to the all-conquering factory team itself.