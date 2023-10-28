Open Menu

Rooney Still Pointless At Birmingham As Leicester Win Again

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 28, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Rooney still pointless at Birmingham as Leicester win again

Wayne Rooney suffered a third straight defeat since taking the hot seat at Birmingham on Saturday as Championship leaders Leicester made it 13 wins from 14 matches

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Wayne Rooney suffered a third straight defeat since taking the hot seat at Birmingham on Saturday as Championship leaders Leicester made it 13 wins from 14 matches.

Southampton took the lead against Birmingham when Taylor Harwood-Bellis headed home in the ninth minute and doubled their advantage midway through the first period through Carlos Alcaraz.

Substitute Jay Stansfield narrowed the deficit moments after his 57th-minute introduction but Southampton made sure of the three points in the 86th minute when Adam Armstrong scored his eighth goal of the season.

Rooney, who returned to English football earlier this month from the United States, had been booed after Wednesday's 2-0 home defeat by Hull, and Saints supporters chanted "sacked in the morning" at the Manchester United and England great.

Birmingham fans supported their manager with cries of "Rooney, Rooney" and "Wayne Rooney's Blue Army".

"I'm obviously disappointed we've lost but there were a lot more positives today," Rooney told the BBC.

"I told the lads before the game Southampton are the best in the league with the ball so we knew they'd have it quite a bit, and our organisation and shape was important.

We did that well.

"In the second half we were better. I wanted us to play more in their half and pin them in, and we did that at times. But the goals we gave away were sloppy goals. Those details need to improve."

Harry Winks's late goal gave Leicester a 2-1 victory over 10-man QPR and maintained their five-point lead at the top of the Championship.

Stephy Mavididi opened the scoring and Andre Dozzell equalised for QPR shortly before the interval, but Dozzell was sent off shortly before the hour mark.

Struggling QPR battled hard, but the Foxes eventually made their numerical advantage count in the 80th minute.

Second-placed Ipswich came from a goal down to stretch their unbeaten Championship run to nine games with a 3-2 victory over Plymouth.

Marcus Harness struck in the 86th minute to put the game beyond Argyle, despite a late reply from Joe Edwards.

Leeds hammered Huddersfield 4-1 at Elland Road to keep their bid for a return to the Premier League on track.

Dan James and Crysencio Summerville both hit first-half doubles as Daniel Farke's men finally produced the free-scoring display their dominance at home has threatened all season.

Related Topics

Football Army Threatened Road Southampton Leicester Plymouth Ipswich Leeds Birmingham Lead United States Manchester United All From Best Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Sto ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Stop

47 seconds ago
 Three days left for illegal immigrants to leave Pa ..

Three days left for illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan: Jan Achakzai

43 minutes ago
 Bellingham brace earns Real Madrid Clasico win at ..

Bellingham brace earns Real Madrid Clasico win at Barcelona

43 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to make livestock model sector: ..

Efforts being made to make livestock model sector: minister

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates cultural festival

1 hour ago
 Black day observed to mark protest against unlawfu ..

Black day observed to mark protest against unlawful Indian occupation in Kashmir

1 hour ago
ACS Home Deptt visits Afghan Refugee Camp in Khybe ..

ACS Home Deptt visits Afghan Refugee Camp in Khyber

1 hour ago
 Deceased Maine shooter had mental health problems: ..

Deceased Maine shooter had mental health problems: police

1 hour ago
 Belgian FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Belgian FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 Sahibzada Sultan leads rally in solidarity with Pa ..

Sahibzada Sultan leads rally in solidarity with Palestine

1 hour ago
 Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fi ..

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fire

1 hour ago
 Wasteful Chelsea suffer home setback against Brent ..

Wasteful Chelsea suffer home setback against Brentford

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports