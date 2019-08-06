Rooney to leave DC United after agreeing Derby deal: club

Former England captain Wayne Rooney is to leave Washington-based DC United after agreeing a deal to become player-coach of the English Championship side Derby County, the club announced Tuesday

"Following the conclusion of the 2019 MLS season, star forward Wayne Rooney will be departing the club to continue his career in England in order to be closer to family," DC United said in a statement.

"It was announced today that, with the consent of D.C. United, Rooney completed negotiations to become a player-coach for Derby County in the English Championship in 2020."