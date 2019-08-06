UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rooney To Leave DC United After Agreeing Derby Deal: Clubs

Muhammad Rameez 46 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:46 PM

Rooney to leave DC United after agreeing Derby deal: clubs

Former England captain Wayne Rooney is to leave Washington-based DC United after agreeing a deal to become player-coach of English Championship side Derby County, the clubs announced on Tuesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Former England captain Wayne Rooney is to leave Washington-based DC United after agreeing a deal to become player-coach of English Championship side Derby County, the clubs announced on Tuesday.

"Following the conclusion of the 2019 MLS season, star forward Wayne Rooney will be departing the club to continue his career in England in order to be closer to family," DC United said in a statement.

"It was announced today that, with the consent of D.

C. United, Rooney completed negotiations to become a player-coach for Derby County in the English Championship in 2020."Derby said in a statement the club were "delighted to announce that England's record goal-scorer Wayne Rooney will join the club from January 2020".

Reports of Derby's interest in the former Manchester United star emerged shortly before the side, under new boss Phillip Cocu, opened their Championship campaign with a 2-1 victory at Huddersfield on Monday.

Related Topics

Derby Manchester United January 2019 2020 Family From

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan initiates large scale tree plantation ..

31 minutes ago

Waterpipe tobacco, e-cigarettes will come under &# ..

33 minutes ago

Russia's Food Import Embargo Enters 5th Year

44 seconds ago

China to establish long term mechanism for handlin ..

46 seconds ago

Russia's Food Import Embargo in Response to EU, US ..

49 seconds ago

Medical camp at National Highways & Motorway Polic ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.