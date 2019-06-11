UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roord Heads Late Dutch Winner To Beat Brave Kiwis

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:43 PM

Roord heads late Dutch winner to beat brave Kiwis

Jill Roord came off the bench and headed home from close range in added time on Tuesday to give the Netherlands a 1-0 women's World Cup victory over New Zealand in Le Havre

Le Havre, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Jill Roord came off the bench and headed home from close range in added time on Tuesday to give the Netherlands a 1-0 women's World Cup victory over New Zealand in Le Havre.

The victory lifts the European champions into a tie with Canada atop Group E.

The Football Ferns, stout in defence and sharp on the counter attack, were left with nothing but disappointment.

The stars of a lively match were the two goalkeepers, Sari van Veenendaal for the Netherlands and New Zealand's Erin Nayler. Both were busy and both, at different stages, underwent on-field treatment after brave saves.

The Dutch dominated possession and goal attempts but New Zealand created three dangerous chances.

In the first half, Olivia Chance hit the bar and Rosie White drew a sprawling save from Van Veenendaal with a long-range strike.

Early in the second half Sarah Gregorius, who is of Dutch descent, shinned a volley into the ground that gave Van Veenendaal time to lunge to her right and claw the ball round the post.

At the other end, centre-backs Rebekah Stott and Abby Erceg coped well with the physical presence of Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema and the lively skills of the attackers around her.

When the Dutch did carve a clear chance, they were frustrated either by Nayler or some anxious finishing, until the final moments.

The Dutch swung one more hanging cross to the far post where Lineth Beerensteyn bulleyed Ali Riley into a tame header back across the goal and Arsenal's Roord guided the ball past the advancing Nayler.

Later in the day Group F kicks off with Chile facing Sweden in Rennes and the USA and Thailand end the first set of games in Reims.

Related Topics

USA Football Attack World Thailand Canada Tame Reims Rennes Le Havre Sari Van Chile Sweden Netherlands New Zealand Women Post From Arsenal

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Party's Lead Slips t ..

18 minutes ago

Finance ministry contradicts news item about Prime ..

18 minutes ago

French Parliament Passes Confidence Vote in Philip ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile attack ..

24 minutes ago

Pentagon Has No Intention of Correcting Serious F- ..

24 minutes ago

Iran president expects 'positive change' if US end ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.