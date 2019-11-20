UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Root Buries Ashes Agony, Seeks Redemption Against New Zealand

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

Root buries Ashes agony, seeks redemption against New Zealand

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :England captain Joe Root has declared himself free of any Ashes hangover as he looked to revive his fortunes and those of his team in the two-Test series in New Zealand starting on Thursday.

Root said he had been working on his batting shortcomings and denied the Test captaincy weighed on his performance in the drawn mid-year series against Australia, in which he suffered three ducks as England failed to regain the Ashes.

Neither England nor New Zealand were prepared to name their line-ups Thursday for what will be the maiden Test at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval ground.

But Root said rising star Jofra Archer "would bring something different to what we had previously" in the bowling stakes, indicating the paceman will be included.

New Zealand will not be fighting fire with fire -- their genuine quick Lockie Ferguson is in the squad for the first time, but captain Kane Williamson said he would sit out the first Test.

England have had the upper hand over New Zealand this year, narrowly winning the World Cup on the boundary countback rule when the final was tied, and winning the recent Twenty20 series 3-2 when a super over was needed to separate the two sides.

But while the wins were satisfying, Root said Test cricket was another level altogether and after failing to beat Australia he fancied England could start on the road to redemption against New Zealand.

"Long term it's important that we look after Test cricket in England and we make it a priority," he said.

"You look at the guys in the dressing room and they're all desperate to get that right. We feel we're in a strong position to take this team forward." - 'My game's in good order' - Root, who averages 47.91 but was well off his best with an average of 32.50 against Australia this year, was adamant the pressure of captaincy was not an issue.

"It's very clear that I want to be leading this team moving forward," he said.

"I'm not concerned about it. I know I've not performed as I'd like to in previous series and probably over the last year, but they're challenges you face as an international player. It could have been exactly the same if I wasn't captain.

"I've gone away and worked out a few things and feel like my game's in good order coming into this series."Despite Root's confidence, New Zealand go into the series ranked second in the world, one spot ahead of England, and have won seven of their past eight home series including a 1-0 win in a two-match series against England 20 months ago.

Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner, who took 32 of the 40 England wickets to fall in that series, were confirmed Thursday as again forming the bowling pace attack.

Related Topics

Cricket Attack Fire World Australia Road Same New Zealand All Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces to buy two GlobalEye aircraft, th ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

7 hours ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

8 hours ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

8 hours ago

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

9 hours ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.