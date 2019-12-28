UrduPoint.com
Root, Buttler Join England Sick List

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:11 PM

England captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler joined England's lengthening sick list on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Saturday

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :England captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler joined England's lengthening sick list on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Saturday.

Buttler did not take the field at the start of play because he was feeling "unwell". Jonny Bairstow kept wicket and was due to keep the gloves at least until lunch.

An England spokesman said both Root and Buttler had remained at the ground but were in quarantine. Root was off the field for about 40 minutes on either side of the morning drinks break.

Illness has swept through the touring party, with Jack Leach, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood remaining in quarantine at the team hotel on Saturday together with two members of the support staff.

Ollie Pope had recovered enough to travel to the ground and was expected to train during the day.

South Africa meanwhile were left without opening batsman Aiden Markram, whose series has come to an end after suffering a fractured finger while fielding on Friday.

