UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Root Crosses 150 As England Make India Toil On Day Two

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:17 PM

Root crosses 150 as England make India toil on day two

Joe Root remained unbeaten on 156 while Ben Stokes hammered his way to 63 as England added to India's bowling misery on day two of the first Test on Saturday

Chennai (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Joe Root remained unbeaten on 156 while Ben Stokes hammered his way to 63 as England added to India's bowling misery on day two of the first Test on Saturday.

The tourists reached 355 for three at lunch. Root, who started the day on 128 in his 100th Test, and Stokes have put on 92 for the fourth wicket in Chennai.

England resumed on 263-3 after electing to bat at the start of the four-match series.

Root who expertly kept India's spinners at bay, brought up his 150 off left-arm orthodox Shahbaz Nadeem and was given a standing ovation from the England dressing room in the empty stadium.

Stokes gave two quick catching chances on 31 and 32 as he went on the attack, hitting nine fours -- two off reverse sweeps -- and two sixes.

Root, who came into the Test off the back of match-winning innings of 228 and 186 in Sri Lanka, completed his 20th Test ton in the final session on Friday.

His 200-run third-wicket partnership with Dom Sibley, who scored 87 before falling to Jasprit Bumrah in the final over of day one, paved the way for England's dominance.

Related Topics

India Attack Sri Lanka Chennai Shahbaz Nadeem From

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi is happy to see his little daughter ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Z ..

5 minutes ago

Osaka says she's done chasing world number one

3 minutes ago

MoHR portal to help users to learn about their rig ..

3 minutes ago

New Mexico Official Freed on Bail Pending Trial Ov ..

3 minutes ago

South Africa comes under pressure after losing 6th ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.