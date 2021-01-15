UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Root Drives England Towards Big Lead In Sri Lanka Test

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:46 PM

Root drives England towards big lead in Sri Lanka Test

Skipper Joe Root stood firm with an unbeaten 99 as England pushed for a big lead against Sri Lanka on a rain-hit day two of the first Test on Friday

Galle (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Skipper Joe Root stood firm with an unbeaten 99 as England pushed for a big lead against Sri Lanka on a rain-hit day two of the first Test on Friday.

England reached 206 for three at lunch in response to Sri Lanka's 135, stretching their first innings lead to 71 in the first of the two-match series in Galle. They started the day on 127 for two.

Root, starting the day on 66, was batting alongside debutant Dan Lawrence, on 40, after losing overnight partner Jonny Bairstow who did not add to his score of 47 after a delayed start due to rain.

Bairstow became left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya's third victim of the innings in the second over of the day after being caught at gully.

The wicket ended a 114-run third-wicket stand for the tourists.

Root, who scored his 50th fifty in 98 Tests on Thursday, kept up the charge and put on an unbroken partnership of 75 with Lawrence who showed confidence against the home spinners in his first international game.

The 23-year-old Lawrence smashed five fours and the innings' only six off, Embuldeniya, before star batsman Root went past 12,000 first-class runs.

Off-spinner Dom Bess returned career-best figures of 5-30 and helped skittle out Sri Lanka in two sessions on Thursday after the hosts elected to bat first.

The series, which has resumed after being aborted due to the coronavirus in March, is being played behind closed doors.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Galle Lawrence Lead March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OGRA recommends Rs13 increase in price of per litr ..

10 minutes ago

Realme manifested to improve picture quality throu ..

19 minutes ago

Federal Minister For Maritime Affairs Visits Natio ..

24 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: The Ultimate Smartphone ..

33 minutes ago

Make Every Day Epic with Samsung Galaxy S21 and Ga ..

43 minutes ago

Schools for students from class one to eight will ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.