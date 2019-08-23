UrduPoint.com
Root Out For Second Straight Duck As England Collapse To 20-3 In Third Ashes Test

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :England captain Joe Root fell for his second successive duck as his side slumped to 20-3 against Australia on the second day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Friday.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer had taken a Test best 6-45 as England dismissed Australia for just 179 on Thursday's opening day after Root won the toss in overcast conditions.

But even though the blue and sunny skies above Headingley on Friday ought to have made life easier for batsmen, there was always the chance that England's fallible top-order would be undone by Australia's fast bowlers and that proved to be the case.

World Cup-winning opener Jason Roy, new to Test cricket this season, took guard having made just 40 runs in four innings this series.

He fell for nine in familiar fashion on Friday when he edged a drive off a wide ball from Josh Hazlewood outside off stump to David Warner at first slip.

His exit saw Root come into warm applause on his Yorkshire home ground.

But Root, arguably England's best batsman, was out for a second ball nought when he was undone by a straighter Hazlewood delivery that seamed away a touch, with Warner holding another good catch in the cordon.

It was Root's second straight nought after he was out for a golden duck in the second innings of the drawn second Test at Lord's.

England were almost 10-3 when new batsman Joe Denly was given out lbw to Hazlewood on nought by umpire Joel Wilson.

But Denly reviewed and with replays showing the ball would have gone well over the top of the stumps West Indian official Wilson, who had a record-equalling eight decisions in a Test overturned in the series opener at Edgbaston, had to reverse his original verdict.

England, however, were 20-3 when Rory Burns was caught behind for nine by Australia captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine after the left-handed opener gloved an intended hook off a Pat Cummins bouncer.

Ashes-holders Australia, bidding for their first Test series win away to England in 18 years, lead this five-match series 1-0 after a 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

