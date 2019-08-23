UrduPoint.com
Root Out For Second Straight Duck As England Collapse To 34-4 In Third Ashes Test

Muhammad Rameez 15 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:03 PM

England captain Joe Root fell for his second successive duck as his side slumped to 34-4 against Australia on the second day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Friday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :England captain Joe Root fell for his second successive duck as his side slumped to 34-4 against Australia on the second day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Friday.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer had taken a Test best 6-45 as England dismissed Australia for just 179 on Thursday's opening day after Root won the toss in overcast conditions.

But even though the blue and sunny skies above Headingley on Friday ought to have made life easier for batsmen, there was always the chance that England's fallible top-order would be undone by Australia's fast bowlers and that proved to be the case.

World Cup-winning opener Jason Roy, new to Test cricket this season, took guard having made just 40 runs in four innings this series.

He fell for nine in familiar fashion on Friday when he edged a drive off a wide ball from Josh Hazlewood outside off stump to David Warner at first slip.

His exit saw Root come into warm applause on his Yorkshire home ground.

But Root, arguably England's best batsman, was out for a second ball nought when he was undone by a straighter Hazlewood delivery that seamed away a touch, with Warner holding another good catch in the cordon.

Hazlewood had taken two wickets for no runs in three balls, with England now 10-2.

